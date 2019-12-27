Baby Yoda vs Baby Sonic Has the Internet in a Frenzy

2019 saw a lot of good content, but if there’s one thing the Internet can agree on it’s that Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda was the true breakout star of the year. The Internet has fallen in love with the little dude, but it looks like he has some last-minute competition. Yesterday, a new international trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie revealed the first look at a new baby in town: Baby Sonic. While Baby Yoda is a prominent character in The Mandalorian, it’s likely that Baby Sonic will only appear in the opening of the upcoming movie. However, that’s not stopping fans from stanning this cute version of the video game character. Here’s an earlier tweet shared by Ben Schwartz, who is voicing Sonic in the upcoming movie.

I see your Baby Yoda and raise you a BABY SONIC! https://t.co/SrjDRvLTdi — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) December 27, 2019

“I see your Baby Yoda and raise you a BABY SONIC,” he wrote.

Joining Schwartz in the Sonic film is James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends the titular character, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Are you Team Baby Yoda or Team Baby Sonic? Tell us in the comments!

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020, and the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

