Billie Lourd Writes Message of Encouragement on Anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s Death

Today is a tough one for the people who loved Carrie Fisher as it marks four years since her death. Many fans have taken to social media today to honor Fisher, who is best known for her writing and for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars. Fisher's long-time friend Mark Hamill posted about her this morning, and he's not the only person from her life to do so. Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, wrote a post on Instagram to not only pay tribute to her mother but to send words of encouragement to people who have lost loved ones.

"⛽️®️🅰️♑️🌛♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone. ❤️," Lourd wrote. You can view the lovely photo of Lourd and Fisher below:

Many celebs commented on Lourd's post: "The coke can❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love you Bills,” Lourd's American Horror Story co-star, Leslie Grossman wrote. "❤❤❤," Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo added. "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,," Lourd’s Scream Queens co-star, Niecy Nash, replied. "🌺🌻🌺," Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s second unit director, Victoria Mahoney, wrote.

Fans of Lourd and Fisher also commented: “Sending you love and light always, Billie. We all dearly miss her," @skywalkerxluna wrote. "Your mom and grandma [Debbie Reynolds] would be so proud of you," @12.30.1996 added. "Your mother was so special to a lot of people. I've even got Princess Leia tattooed on my upper leg. All the love and strength to you and your family," @wildrebelnl replied.

In September, fans of the Fisher family were shocked and delighted when Lourd surprised the Internet by announcing the birth of her first child, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. The news was celebrated by many, including Hamill, who wrote a touching tribute. In October, Lourd posted, "💕✨♓️🅰️🅰️🅰️✨💕 ," with a photo of her mother pregnant with her on what would have been Fisher's 64th birthday.

Since Fisher's passing, there have been many wonderful stories shared by her friends and co-workers, especially those involved with Star Wars. Earlier this year, Simon Pegg had an especially wonderful story about meeting his childhood crush for the first time, which you can read here.

Every film in the Skywalker Saga featuring Carrie Fisher are now available to stream on Disney+.