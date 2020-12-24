BossLogic Mashes up Baby Yoda and Baby Grinch in New Image

✖

Happy Holidays, Star Wars fans! It's December 24th, which means the Internet is full of fun Christmas content for your viewing pleasure. We've already gotten to see Grogu AKA Baby Yoda having a delightful sleigh ride with Din Djarin AKA Mando on Lucasfilm's holiday card, and now one of our favorite artists, BossLogic, has created a mash-up we cannot unsee. They took Baby Yoda and mixed him up with Baby Grinch in a photo that's both adorable and horrifying.

"Happy Holidays (Cursed)," @bosslogic wrote. Many people commented on the post with mixed feelings. "You getting coal for this," @etankim joked. "Nice one," @andre_kerp added. "This is such a waste of your talent," @w.c.m wrote with a laughing face. "Making people laugh and be happy is never a waste," BossLogic replied. You can check out the image below and decide for yourself:

Now that Baby Yoda's real name has been revealed, many have wondered if it's time to let the nickname go. However, the show's creator, John Favreau, recently gave his blessing on Good Morning America. "Everybody knows Grogu as 'Baby Yoda.' Which, by the way, is fine with all of us. We still call him Baby Yoda too, but he prefers to be called 'Grogu,' if you notice in the show. He perks up a lot when you say his name."

Now that a wide range of Baby Yoda merch is finally available, fans of The Mandalorian have celebrated the beloved little dude by using toys and other items to top their Christmas trees.

"The Christmas tree thing, that's a bit of a new one. But I love that," Favreau said. "I think it's because when we first showed Baby Yoda ... there was no merchandise for the whole first year. So people had to have ingenuity. So on Etsy, online, on social media, you would see people making their own Baby Yoda stuff. So this kind of keeps in that tradition."

After some confusion, it was confirmed this week that The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased in The Mandalorian's post-credit scene, will be a separate show from The Mandalorian, but with the same creative team. That's not the only new project on Lucasfilm's line-up. During the Disney Investor Day live stream, Kennedy also shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, announced Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will be helming a Rogue Squadron film, and more.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+.