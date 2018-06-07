Star Wars: Carrie Fisher Reportedly Regretted Revealing Harrison Ford Affair

Just a month before her untimely death, Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher released a memoir, The Princess Diarist, which detailed her affair with costar Harrison Ford during the filming of the first Star Wars movie. Now, according to Fisher’s brother, Todd, it’s a story she regretted telling.

In his own upcoming book, My Girls: A Lifetime With Carrie and Debbie, Todd reveals that Fisher’s affair with Ford had been a secret from their mother, Debbie Reynolds. Upon finding out about the affair in The Princess Diarist, Reynolds didn’t want Fisher to publish it. Later, after the book and thus, the secret of the affair, had come out, Todd says that Fisher agreed with Reynolds.

“What Harrison and everyone else may not know is that Carrie went to mom right after the book became such a big deal and said, ‘You were right, I shouldn’t have told that story.’ For what it’s worth, Harrison, she really did regret telling the story of that affair,” Todd wrote.

The reveal of Fisher’s affair with Ford was quite a shock for fans when the book detailed that the pair had a 3-month-long intimate relationship. Even their Star Wars costar Mark Hamill denied knowing about the affair — both when it occurred and in the 40 years since. When filming on the first Star Wars film concluded in 1976 the relationship ended as well, with Ford returning home to his then-wife and their two children. While Ford’s marriage ended a short time later, Fisher said that the divorce was “for reasons having nothing whatsoever to do with me”.

Nearly a year after the book’s release and Fisher’s death, Ford himself broke his silence about the relationship, though unsurprisingly he remained very private about the issue in an interview with GQ, admitting that he had a bit of advance warning, but that he didn’t feel like he wanted to discuss the issue further in light of Fisher’s untimely death.

Fisher died in December 2016 after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX.

