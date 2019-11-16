Colin Trevorrow Will Share Story By Credit On Rise of Skywalker

The journey for “Episode IX” of the Star Wars Saga towards the big screen has been a long one, as many cooks have entered the kitchen and a few have left before the meal was even served. Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow was hired in August of 2015 (months before Star Wars: The Force Awakens even opened) to direct the film, but would depart the project in September of 2017 with Lucasfilm citing creative differences. Following his departure, director J.J. Abrams was brought back to finish the saga with Justice League screenwriter Chris Terrio co-writing the film with him. Despite not filming a frame for the movie and being replaced as director and screenwriter, Trevorrow’s involvement was not wasted according to the WGA.

Collider reports that the final credits for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been sorted out by the Writer’s Guild of America, with Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly sharing a “Story By” credit with director J.J. Abrams & screenwriter Chris Terrio. Following Trevorrow’s departure, Abrams was brought back to finish the saga with the Justice League screenwriter. Abrams and Terrio will share the “Screenplay By” credit for the film, with George Lucas once again being credited with “Based on Characters Created by.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given Trevorrow’s previous involvement, this news shouldn’t come as a surprise; however, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the final film is reflective of Trevorrow’s intentions with the narrative. Oftentimes these types of credits are simply reflective of the writers that completed the first draft for any given project, even those that write just one completed script with no additional drafts, will be entitled to at least a “Story By” credit. This has happened previously with Star Wars as screenwriter Gary Whitta wrote the first draft of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but after its tumultuous production, only received a “Story By” credit (along with ILM’s John Knoll who came up with the basic idea).

This isn’t the only lasting remnant of Trevorrow’s on Star Wars, as the filmmaker previously confirmed that the TIE Echelon as seen at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was at least partially designed by his team while developing the film. Trevorrow however won’t disclose any details about what might have been with his movie and that ship’s place in it.

“I’m pretty sure you know the answer to that, but I respect the question,” he said when asked for details about the Echelon’s role in his story. “Honestly, I’m just proud to have been a part of it. I love that ship. Put my ashes in it, man.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.