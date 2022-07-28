Columbia's Star Wars Summer 2022 Collection Is On Sale Now

Following the launch of a spectacular Boba Fett jacket this past winter, Columbia is back with a new Outer Rim Collection in their Performance Fishing Gear (PFG) line for Summer 2022. This year the design centers around comic scenes featuring Chewbacca, R2D2, Han Solo, and more, overlaid with sportfish silhouettes.

Columbia's new Outer Rim Cantina II Super Tamiami Shirt shirt collection is available here at Columbia's website for Greater Rewards members (signup – free to join) starting today, July 28th and to the general public on Friday, July 29th, at 12:01 am ET (9pm PT 7/28). The collection will be available in styles for men, women, and youth with prices that range between $45 – $75. Features include UP 40 sun protection, ultralight, 100% recycled fabric with back venting, Omni-W, ick quick dry, dual chest pockets, and a handy velcro rod holder strip for fishing.

A sneak peek at the Outer Rim collection for 2022 is available below. Just keep in mind that Columbia's Star Wars releases are always limited editions, and they generally sell out quickly. That said, it would be a good idea to be ready to grab a shirt in your size at the launch time. When they sell out, odds are you'll be able to find them here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium.