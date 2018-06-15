Count Dooku Battles Yoda in Hot Toys’ ‘Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones’ Figure Lineup

Earlier today we revealed that Hot Toys would add Yoda from Attack of the Clones to their Star Wars figure lineup, and that Count Dooku would soon follow. Well, here he is in all of his sixth-scale glory!

As you can see, the figure features a spot-on sculpt of Sir Christopher Lee as Count Dooku. It also features a tailored costume, LED light-up lightsaber, interchangeable hands, Force lightning parts that can be attached to those hands, and a hologram projector with several figures that include the Death Star, Jango Fett, B1 Battle Droid, and Darth Sidious.

If you’re interested in adding the Hot Toys MMS496 Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones 1/6th scale Count Dooku figure to your Hot Toys collection, you will be able to pre-order the figure right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, June 15th. As noted, the Yoda figure is also expected to drop today, so look for both in that link (if you DO get both figures, we challenge you to try and replicate the battle scene below). The full list of features for the Count Dooku figure are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Christopher Lee as Count Dooku in Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones

Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, beard and detailed skin texture

Detailed grayish white hair sculpture of Count Dooku’s hair style

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 33 cm tall

Nine (9) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of Force using hands

One (1) pair of gesturing hands

One (1) pair of lightsabers holding hands

One (1) right hand for holding hologram projector

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) brown-colored velvet-like cape with metal clasp

One (1) black-colored tunic

One (1) dark brown-colored leather-like belt

One (1) pair of dark brown-colored pants

One (1) pair of black-colored leather-like boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted red lightsaber (red light, battery operated)

One (1) red lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

Two (2) gradient blue colored Force lightning effects (attachable to the hands)

One (1) hologram projector

One (1) hologram figure of Death Star

One (1) hologram figure of Jango Fett

One (1) hologram figure of B1 Battle Droid

One (1) hologram figure of Darth Sidious

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate and graphic card

