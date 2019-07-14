Daisy Ridley Says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Will Satisfy Fans

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm and decided to continue the Star Wars saga, many fans were eager to find out more about the galaxy far, far away. The two films released in the sequel trilogy have achieved massive success at the box office, and while they’ve earned new generations of fans, they’ve also had their detractors from certain circles, for different reasons.

But with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to release in theaters later this year, franchise star Daisy Ridley is confident that people will enjoy the final installment in the saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress who plays Rey spoke on People’s Couch Surfing when the topic shifted to the new Star Wars movie and she admitted that she thinks it will be a hit among fans of the series.

“I think very satisfied,” she said when asked about how fans will respond on a scale of 1-to-10. “Everything we were doing felt, in the moment, very good.”

Ridley has been candid about her role in the franchise, even admitting that she wanted to quit while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“It was pretty horrid. It was really scary. I felt just sick and I didn’t really know anyone yet. It takes me a really long time to settle down with people,” Ridley explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “And I do remember being behind the speeder and there were loads of people there and somebody had an umbrella over me and even that, like, ‘Oh someone’s holding an umbrella over you? OK.’ And I remember thinking, ‘I can’t do it.’ Like I can’t do this, this is not right.”

But she’s gotten much more comfortable, especially when it comes to working with Adam Driver as Kylo Ren. She teased an epic confrontation between the two characters in the last film of the Skywalker Saga.

“I just think they’ve done a great job with all the relationships. With the fun friendships, and with the sort of strange thing with Rey and Kylo… also we have a great fight. A great fight,” explained Ridley. “And I was really happy that the Vanity Fair pictures did show a bit of it. It’s a great fight. Like I’ve become such a better fighter and they made the lightsabers lighter, so it actually looks like we’re swinging light and not like heavy [swords].”

Fans will get to see how the franchise wraps up when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.