Hayden Christensen Wants His Own Darth Vader Series on Disney+

Over 15 years after Hayden Christensen first appeared as Darth Vader, the actor has returned to reprise the role in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. While there are certain rumors the character could return in other Star Wars projects currently in development, the actor has now said he'd definitely be interested in seeing the villain getting his own series.

"Absolutely," the actor told THR when asked if he'd like to see a Vader series come to fruition. "To get to do more with this character would be amazing!"

When it comes to Vader's status at the current point in the Star Wars timeline, Christensen went on to add that the villain is trying to totally remove whatever piece of Anakin is left in his life.

"Yes, I always see Anakin as a throughline and an undercurrent to this character," the actor continued. "Vader is trying his best to kill off that side of him, but there always has to be a little bit of Anakin in there. And that presents itself, and that's a part of the fun. I'm always thinking about the Anakin aspect of this character."

In a previous interview, Christensen admitted he thought he was long done with the role, so there was an element of surprise when he was apporached by Lucasfilm to return to the franchise.

"It was definitely a surprise. You know, for the longest time, no, I didn't think I'd be stepping back into this role again," the Darth Vader actor told HeyUGuys. "But certainly, in the back of my head for a little bit, I was maybe hopeful that one day such an opportunity might present itself."

"This whole project was a surprisingly emotional experience," Christensen continued. "This is a character that means so much to me, and to other people as well. This is a character that has resonated in our popular culture in a very unique way, so getting to continue my journey with Darth Vader has been so cool."

New episodes of Obi-Wan are released on Disney+ every Wednesday.

What have you thought about the series so far?