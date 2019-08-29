Darth Vader Makes His First Appearance In a Non-Star Wars Marvel Comic

Marvel Comics today celebrated its 80th anniversary with the release ofMarvel Comics #1000. The issue is mostly focused on the familiar faces of the Marvel Universe, but it takes a detour to a galaxy far, far away. The issue marks the first appearance of Darth Vader in a Marvel Comics title that isn’t a Star Wars comic.

Marvel Comics #1000 features a single-page story for each year of Marvel’s history, with each story inspired by a significant event in Marvel’s history from that year. The 1977 page is dedicated to Star Wars #1, the first-ever Star Wars comic book, which became the first Marvel comic book since the Golden Age to sell more than 1 million copies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story is written by former Darth Vader writer Charles Soule and drawn by Terry Dodson. It shows Rebel Alliance troops examining the wreckage of an X-Wing that flew into Vader, hoping to kill the Dark Lord of the Sith. They’re shocked and horrified to discover that Vader survived the impact.

ComicBook.com checked with Marvel Comics, who confirmed that this is Darth Vader’s first appearance in a Marvel publication that’s not a Star Wars comic. Does that mean the Star Wars universe and Marvel Universes are connected? It does say “80 years, ONE universe” on the cover of Marvel Comics #1000, but we wouldn’t read too much into it. After all, the Marvel Universe is meant to take place now, while the Star Wars saga takes place “a long, long time ago.” Even if they are connected, it would hardly matter, but your head cannon may vary.

Marvel Published Star Wars comics through 1987. The rights to the film franchise later landed at Dark Horse Comics, where it remained until Disney, Marvel’s parent company, purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. In 2015, Marvel began publishing new Star Wars comics that were, for the first time, considered 100% canon with the Star Wars films.

What do you think of Darth Vader showing up inMarvel Comics #1000? Let us know in the comments. Marvel Comics #1000 is on sale now.

Marvel Comics #1000

JUN190842

(W) Various (A/CA) Various

THE GREATEST TALENT EVER ASSEMBLED FOR ONE STORY!

THIS IS THE BIG ONE! In celebration of Marvel’s 80th Anniversary, we have gathered together the greatest array of talent ever to be assembled between the covers of a single comic book! Names from the past, from the present, and even the future! Every page is filled with all-new work from this cavalcade of comic book luminaries!

There is a mystery that threads throughout the Marvel Universe – one that has its origins in MARVEL COMICS #1 and which unites a disparate array of heroes and villains throughout the decades! What is the Eternity Mask, and who is responsible for the conspiracy to keep it hidden? And what new player will make their startling debut as these secrets are peeled away?