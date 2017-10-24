Darth Vader Has Been Turned Into A ‘Star Wars’ Teapot Set
Well, teapot sets can't get more Darth Vader than this. The design goes all out with two saucers, two mugs, and one sugar jar that you could almost arrange to form a mutated ceramic Darth Vader figure filled with Celestial Seasonings.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.
Actually, you'll want to bust out your best teas for such a fine set as this. It's available to order here for $59.99. If you already own the Death Star teapot you could stage the weirdest - and classiest - Star Wars reenactment ever made. Check out additional details and a gallery of images below.
Product Specifications:
• Star Wars Darth Vader Teapot Set
• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive
• Perfect for those who like black tea or dark and smoky blends
• A teapot + 2 saucers + 2 mugs + a sugar jar, all Vader-themed
• Capacity: 20 oz. teapot, 6 oz. mugs, 1 cup sugar jar
• Materials: Ceramic
• Care Instructions: Hand wash only. Do not put directly on the stove. Not dishwasher safe. Not microwave safe.
• Imported
Dimensions:
• Teapot - 9" wide x 5 1/2" tall x 6" deep
• Tea Cups - 3 3/4" diameter x 2 1/4" tall
• Saucers - 6" diameter
• Sugar Jar - 3 1/4" square x 3" tall