‘Deadpool 2’ Reclaims Top Spot at International Box Office From ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

R-rated Marvel flick Deadpool 2 is reclaiming the top spot at the international box office as Disney and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story continues to struggle.

Deadpool 2 earned another $41.6 million internationally from 79 markets this weekend. In its Japanese debut, the film took in $5.5 million, while earning another $3.6 million from the UK, $3.2 million from Brazil, $3 million from Germany, and $2.8 million from Australia. The film has now grossed $344 million internationally and $254.7 million domestically for a $598.7 million worldwide total.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a tough start last week, Solo continues to limp through international markets. The film earned $30.3 million from 54 international regions. Added to $29.3 million domestic in its second weekend, the lowest for a Star Wars movie since before the prequels, the film earned $59.5 million globally in its second weekend.

Solo dropped 54 percent internationally week over week, which is actually better than its most recent predecessors, though those films started off much stronger to begin with. Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped 67 percent in its second weekend internationally and Rogue One dropped 65 percent.

So far, Solo has made $115.3 million internationally and $264.2 million worldwide. It is faring best in the United Kingdom ($18.6 million), China ($14.7 million), Germany ($9.8 million), and Australia ($8.8 million). The film has yet to open in Japan.

Disney has to be wondering if this box office flip with Deadpool 2 at the international box office is a preview of things to come domestically, considering how things went this weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War is still going strong internationally as it chases the $2 billion worldwide milestone marker. The film earned another $24.3 million internationally from 54 markets. The film’s worldwide total stands at more than $1.96 billion and is the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Infinity War is doing particularly well in China, where has earned $356.2 million so far. It has also made $94 million in the UK

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters. The Skywalker Saga continues in Star Wars: Episode IX, opening on December 20, 2019. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is said to be working on a new trilogy of Star Wars movies apart from the Skywalker Saga, and Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff are also said to be working on their trilogy of Star Wars movies.