Diego Luna Has Perfect Response to Alan Tudyk Joining the ‘Rogue One’ Series

Last night, fans of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe were treated to an array of news from the upcoming streaming service, Disney+. In addition to new shows such as Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and WandaVision, the Disney+ presentation also revealed news about the untitled Rogue One prequel that is set to star Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Fans of the first Star Wars standalone film were treated to the news that Alan Tudyk would be joining the series as his beloved droid character, K-2SO. Tudyk took to Twitter to celebrate this news, and Luna’s response to his co-star was beyond perfect.

Just make sure you never slap my face again… https://t.co/wuxzvRoY5W — diego luna (@diegoluna_) April 12, 2019

“Cassian said I had to,” Tudyk wrote.

“Just make sure you never slap my face again…,” Luna replied.

While Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was one of the more serious films in the franchise, the relationship between K-2SO and Cassian was both hilarious and sweet, and the scene in which K-2 slaps Cassian might be the funniest in film.

Many fans were quick to comment on Luna’s post, excited that he’ll be re-teaming up with Tudyk.

“I literally CANNOT WAIT for more Cassian and K2,” @mokelly1066 replied.

“Okay but you covering your laugh in that scene is one of the best parts of the movie,” @teakadairani wrote.

“@AlanTudyk give the people what they want!,” @EnglishmanSDCC added with an image of K-2 saying, “And there’s a fresh one if you mouth off again.”

Tudyk previously spoke with ComicBook.com about his potential return to the character, revealing that he was excited for the opportunity.

“It’s a prequel, so it is a prequel. I love those guys, I do. I love those guys,” Tudyk explained. “Diego Luna is one of my favorite people on the planet. I know what they’re doing, and it’s very exciting. We talked about it.”

Luna also expressed his excitement when the series was first announced, issuing a statement in support of the upcoming show.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna explained. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Disney+ is expected to launch in November. Currently, the release date for the Rogue One prequel series has not been announced.

