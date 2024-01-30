Disney Launches a Star Wars Ahsoka Tano by Ashley Eckstein Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A lot of things are happening in the Star Wars universe right now, and that includes the launch of several new apparel collections at shopDisney. Over the last week they've unveiled Star Wars Saga, Star Wars Grogu, and Ahsoka Tano by Ashley Eckstein collections, which include a wide range of clothing and accessories for both adults and kids.

We'll start with the collection that was designed by Ahsoka Tano herself, Ashley Eckstein. As many fans know, Ashley Eckstein is the founder of the fashion brand Her Universe in addition to her acting roles, which includes voicing Ahsoka Tano in her animated appearances. For this collection, she found inspiration in a Star Wars: Rebels script that features the famous "I am no Jedi" exchange between Darth Vader and Ahsoka Tano. The lineup includes a t-shirt, woven shirt, and canvas tote that you can pick up here at shopDisney now. Note that shipping is free on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Some of our favorite new additionsfrom the Saga and Grogue collections include a wave of woven t-shirts with awesome designs (particularly Darth Vader and Stormtroopers as Samurai), this R2-D2 light-up Loungefly crossbody bag, this adorable Grogu backpack for kids, this Grogu bucket hat, and this R2-D2 headband. There are also new spirit jerseys, sleep sets, t-shirts, and more. You can browse through all of shopDisney's new Star Wars mech right here,. Again, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

What's Next For Star Wars?

Earlier this month, fans of the Star Wars: Ahsoka series were excited to learn that a second season is in development with Dave Filoni at the helm. Disney and Lucasfilm also announced The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new Star Wars movie bringing Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his Mandalorian apprentice to the big screen with director Jon Favreau. The Mando movie will begin production this year and is further along than Dave Filoni's untitled New Republic movie and James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi movie announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. A Rey Skywalker movie is also in the works, that is being touted as having "a different direction":

"So I thought about it for a little bit and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do," Ridley revealed to AlloCiné. "I think it's a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

"That was actually quite last minute. I was actually making my own film last year and Kathy Kennedy said she wanted to have breakfast," Ridley detailed. "And I thought we were just having breakfast, so I was literally eating my breakfast, and she said, 'Oh, we might do another one.' I was like, '...Okay.'"