Fan-Favorite Star Wars Series Returns to Disney+ After Sudden Departure

Star Wars fans received a not-so-fun surprise back in January, when one of the popular LEGO animated shows based on the franchise was randomly removed from Disney+, with no warning ahead of time. Every episode of LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures was taken off the Disney+ lineup at the very beginning of 2022. There was no word as to when the series would be back, or if it would ever return at all. Fortunately, those questions have been answered.

On Wednesday morning, The Freemaker Adventures was added back to Disney+. The series is one of the first titles on the newly added column on the Disney+ home page, letting fans know that it is finally back. All 26 episodes of the series are back on Disney+, along with the five shorts that strangely never left in the first place.

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures aired for two seasons on Disney XD, beginning in 2016, and told the story of a family of scavengers who discover one of their own is Force-sensitive. The series came out around the same time as Star Wars Rebels and was a favorite amongst younger audiences. Both seasons had been streaming on Disney+ to this point, along with most other Star Wars TV titles, but they’re no longer available.

There was never anything said about why The Freemaker Adventures left Disney+ in the first place. Given that she show originally aired on Disney XD, and that Star Wars is totally owned by Disney, it was odd to see the episodes depart. There could have been some kind of streaming agreement that had to be renewed, or an issue with the contracts that needed to be dealt with before streaming could continue. Either way, the show is back on the Disney streaming platform for fans to enjoy.

The Freemaker Adventures is just one of several Star Wars animated shows available to stream on Disney+ at the moment. The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch are all available in their entirety, with the latter set to receive more episodes in the future.

Are you glad to see LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures return to Disney+? Let us know in the comments!