Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Reveals When 2023 Bookings Open

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is opening up dates for 2023 surprisingly soon. Over at the Disney Parks Blog, the hotel experience revealed that bookings open for next year on September 1. You can go over to starwarsgalacticstarcruiser.com right now and take a peek at all the dates listed. It seems like a lot of fans have been waiting for their shot to visit the Starcruiser after that rush to get in during year one. It's hard to believe that it's been months since the doors opened to the 2-night immersive experience. But, the Halcyon has been greeting guests and treating them to new Star Wars stories during their stays. In celebration of another year, Disney Parks also put out a video of fans sharing their impressions of the experience. You can check that out for yourself down below!

Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely praised the Starcruiser for it's immersive qualities in his review: "A fully immersive experience is what Star Wars fans have always wanted, and the Galactic Starcruiser is most certainly that; but there is a downside to it," he wrote. "There is a lot happening on Halcyon throughout the two-day experience, all of it involving different characters and factions. Participating in certain storylines and events will keep you from others. For example, if you link up with someone from the First Order, you won't be able to take part in a mission to break Chewie out of the brig."

Walt Disney World published a synopsis for the entire multi-night experience, "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that's your own. It's the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible."

"Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you'll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together," they continue. "As the itinerary continues, you'll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!"

