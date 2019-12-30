Disney’s First Baby Yoda Shoe Design is Live

Disney has partnered with Zazzle to launch a pair of shoes with a bright orange Baby Yoda pattern inspired by The Child character in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Each pair is handmade in Kenya using local materials as part of an organization called UBUNTU that’s designed to promote health and education programs in Africa. The result is Baby Yoda shoes that are based on the Spanish espadrille style, but with an African flair.

You can order a pair of The Mandalorian Baby Yoda espadrilles in men’s and women’s sizes directly from Disney for $89.95 (the liner color is customizable). Note that the Baby Yoda pattern is also available directly from Zazzle on items ranging from iPhone cases to leggings to skateboards.

In other Baby Yoda merch news, Disney recently launched an 11-inch Baby Yoda plush that features a fuzzy look that’s in contrast to the realistic plush that were previously unveiled from Mattel and Hasbro.

If you prefer the more cartoonish style of Disney’s plush, you can pre-order one right here for $24.99 with shipping slated for late March. That’s the same price point as the Hasbro and Mattel versions, but they will give you more bang for your buck. Mattel’s 11-inch plush comes with a realistic vinyl head / hands and a soft body that’s filled with beans so you can prop it up for display. Hasbro’s version distinguishes itself with 10 squeezable electronic sounds along with soup cup and frog accessories. The Mattel plush is slated to arrive in April. Hasbro’s plush arrives in May.

Keep in mind that the plush toys have been selling out in pre-order, so it would be a good idea to reserve one sooner rather than later. The same is true for the Baby Yoda Funko Pops. As far as the Hasbro figures are concerned, we suggest grabbing The Black Series Baby Yoda figure as it is likely to be the most popular item. The Funko Pops and the Hasbro figures are slated to arrive in May.

