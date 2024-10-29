Disney Star Wars Lightsaber Hilts and Figures Are 30% Off Today Only

Lightsaber Hilts / The Disney Store

The Disney Store is planning a Toy Tuesday sales event for October 29th, and they’re calling it “the big toy event of the year.” Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen but, historically, these Toy Tuesday sales have offered pretty significant discounts in the 25% to 40% off range over a 24 to 48 hour period. That said, if you’re holiday shopping for a Disney fan it sounds like something you can’t afford to miss. UPDATE: The sale is live with a 30% discount on select lightsaber hilts and loads of other Star Wars collectibles. You can find more Toy Tuseday deals right here at The Disney Store and via the links below.

ORIGINAL: Specific details are being kept under wraps, but it appears that select Star Wars replica lightsaber hilts and other relics will be discounted along with action figures. In other words, deals on collectibles are expected to be in the mix, so keep that in mind. However, the majority of the deals will undoubtedly focus on dolls, plush, costumes, and other toys for children. That said, you’ll find a list of links to keep your eye on for the upcoming sale below.

Speaking of Star Wars collectibles, the latest LEGO Ultimate Collector Series set is the Jabba’s Sail Barge (75397. It launched earlier this month, and it’s available to order here at LEGO priced at $499.99. It’s also available here at The Disney Store, but don’t get your hopes up about this being eligible for the Toy Tuesday sale.

Clocking in at 3,942 pieces, it features the ability to fold down the sides and lift off the sails and top deck to check out the detailed interior. Inside you’ll find the the cockpit, prison cell, armory, kitchen and entertainment room equipped with Jabba’s bed and more. It will also include 11 Star Wars minifigures Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia (Huttslayer / Slave Leia), Bib Fortuna, C-3PO, Max Rebo, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, Gamorrean Guard, Salacious Crumb and R2-D2 with a bar table accessory. When complete, the set can be displayed on the included stand, which has space for the Jabba the Hutt LEGO minifigure, an information plaque and a LEGO Star War 25th anniversary brick.