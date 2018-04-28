Disneyland After Dark Announces Second ‘Star Wars Nite’ Event

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has added a second Disneyland After Dark — Star Wars Nite event, citing high demand.

Disneyland’s sold-out Star Wars-themed extravaganza was planned as a one-night only event for May 3, the eve of ‘May the Fourth,’ otherwise dubbed ‘Star Wars Day.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disneyland After Dark will now host a second celebration of Star Wars Wednesday, May 9. Tickets become available Tuesday, May 1, online or at any Disneyland ticket booth.

Guests attending the exclusive after-hours event are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite intergalactic character and will have special access to Disneyland park to celebrate all things Star Wars, including rides, movie-related entertainment, exclusive food and merchandise, and limited wait times.

Event offerings include special character encounters, a high-energy Galactic Dance Party, themed decor and immersive Star Wars-themed photo opportunities with unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the event, and specialty food and beverages inspired by a galaxy far, far away.

The separately-ticketed event also entitles you to a souvenir lanyard and credential with each ticket.

Featured on May 9 only are 2 movie-themed pins from Solo: A Star Wars Story, a book signing and meet-and-greet with Star Wars voice actress Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels), an Acme Archives Artists Showcase with artist appearances, and a special themed backdrop not available May 3.

Both nights boast after-hours access to attractions, including the Star Wars-themed Star Tours — The Adventures Continue and Space Mountain overlay Hyperspace Mountain, which takes guests to the frontlines in the Battle of Jakku.

Other attractions include It’s a Small World, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Matterhorn Bobsleds and the Jungle Cruise.

Disney will release a limited amount of tickets for the May 9 event on May 1. Tickets are $99 per person.

Starting May 4, all Disneyland guests will be able to enjoy new and returning Star Wars experiences including a Rey meet and greet at Tomorrowland’s Star Wars Launch Bay, the converted Hyperspace Mountain, and ‘March of the First Order,’ which sees the chrome-plated Captain Phasma guiding a squad of First Order Stormtroopers through the futuristic land.

Solo: A Star Wars Story flies into theaters May 25.