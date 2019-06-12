Disneyland Resort President Reveals Sneak Peek Look Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Disneyland Resort president Josh D'Amaro on Monday offered a sneak peek look inside Disneyland park's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with a group photo celebrating the land's many cast members. Monday marks the beginning of cast member previews, allowing eligible resort employees the opportunity to experience the land in four-hour windows ahead of its official opening May 31.

Previews will run May 20-22 and May 26-27. The cast member preview comes as the Disneyland Resort restricts access to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge exclusively to guests holding pre-arranged reservations between May 31-June 23; early registration reservations were promptly exhausted, but guests staying at any of the Disneyland Resort's three hotels can still guarantee a reservation when booking an on-property stay between May 31-June 23.

Until June 24, visitors to Galaxy's Edge will require both theme park admission and a reservation, which allows guests a four-hour entry into the land. This rule will be enforced by colored armbands and patrolling First Order Stormtroopers, who have reached the Black Spire Outpost on the remote planet of Batuu, a stomping grounds for smugglers, rogues, bounty hunters, and other Star Wars characters.

"I think when we say immersive, I think that means it's big. It has scale," Scott Trowbridge, the creative force behind the 14-acre Galaxy's Edge expansion, told CNN.

"It doesn't just reveal itself all to you in one view. You actually have to explore it a little bit. There are things to discover. It's also immersive because it has that attention to detail, and that attention to authenticity."

The land will draw a mass of visitors once it officially opens May 31. Trowbridge and the Walt Disney Imagineers behind the land want to please them all.

"We know we have to get it right for the fans. That's been something we felt from day one," Trowbridge said.

"People have been dreaming about stepping into this world for 40 years. There's a lot of high expectations about paying off 40 years of dreaming. On day one we knew we had to address that, over-deliver against those expectations. I hope we have."

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 within Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.