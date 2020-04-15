Dune First Look Pictures Cause John Boyega to Throw Shade at Star Wars

The first official photos from the highly anticipated new adaptation of Dune have begun to arrive online this week and fans around the globe are losing their minds. Warner Bros. has been treating the world to first looks at cast members Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Oscar Isaac as they appear in the new film and the hype is at an all-time high. All that mind-losing isn’t limited just to Dune and Film fans that are very online either, as the first photo of Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides has drawn the attention of the his co-star from another famous intergalactic series, Star Wars‘ John Boyega.

Boyega reacted to Isaac’s look for the film, featuring an epic salt-and-pepper beard by the actor, on social media by saying: “FACKING ELL OSCAR!” and following it up on Instagram by adding “Why tf we ain’t get that in Star Wars.” You can see his post and a screencap of his two reactions below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram FACKING ELL OSCAR! #Dune A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:54am PDT

Isaac and Boyega had among the most scenes together for the new characters across the three movies in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Boyega opened up in The Skywalker Legacy documentary about their chemistry in the films while revealing that he gave Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams a hard time about the long audition process he put Isaac through.

“He read the scene and I was kind of like, ‘J.J., what are we doing, man? It’s him. C’mon, we’re wasting time, man,’” Boyega shared in a clip of the documentary, per ET. “And it’s nice to be able to actualize that chemistry we had on that first read.”

This also isn’t the first time that Boyega has been critical of decisions made in the Star Wars franchise. After his time in the series seemingly came to an end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker he began to be more vocal about his hopes for the series and how things didn’t live up to his expectations at times.

“The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid, The Last Jedi if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me,” Boyega told HypeBeast last year. “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

Luckily for both John Boyega and all of us, Oscar Isaac and his beard will appear on the big screen later this year when Dune arrives on December 18.