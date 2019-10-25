Ewan McGregor Reveals When Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Begins Filming

Ever since the series was first announced at Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this summer, fans have been dying to learn more about Ewan McGregor‘s return to the Star Wars galaxy as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a brand new series for Disney+. But with The Mandalorian launching on the streaming service, while production is gearing up for a Rogue One prequel series as well as multiple shows from Marvel Studios. So when can fans expect to say “hello there” to Obi-Wan Kenobi in McGregor’s own Star Wars series? Well, now we have an idea.

According to an interview with McGregor for Men’s Journal, filming won’t begin until the summer of 2020. So that means the series will hit premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2021, possibly with the first season of the Cassian Andor series that has yet to begin filming. That doesn’t mean fans will have to wait a long time to see more original Star Wars content, as the second season of The Mandalorian is already in production for Disney+.

McGregor’s return to the Star Wars franchise has long been in the works, and the actor admitted that he’s been lying to fans about his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a while now.

“It’s a f*cking massive relief,” McGregor said about the big reveal. “Because for four years, I’ve been having to lie to people about it.”

McGregor also revealed some new details about the series, including that it would consist of six hour-long episodes, while teasing what fans can expect from Obi-Wan’s new adventure in the Star Wars galaxy.

“The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV,” McGregor said, adding that “the Jedi Order was falling apart. It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him—Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.”

With this new show, McGregor is excited to bring his version of the character more in line with what we’ve seen in the original trilogy.

“I want to get closer and closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him. I feel like I’m grayer and nearer him in age, so it’ll be easier to do that.”

There’s no word yet on when the Star Wars series featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+.