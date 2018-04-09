Funko Just Went All In With ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Figures

Whenever a new Star Wars movie comes out, you can bet that Funko will deliver all of the Pop figures, plushes, and shirts that you can handle – and then some. Solo: A Star Wars Story is no different, and they just made a surprise decision to launch the entire lineup.

There’s a lot of stuff here, so buckle up. Every standard figure in Funko’s Solo: A Star Wars Story lineup can be pre-ordered right here. Plus, you’ll get a good look at some of the characters that will appear in the film. The lineup of standard figures includes:

• Star Wars: Solo Han Solo Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Chewbacca Pop! Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Qi’ra Pop! Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Tobias Beckett Pop! Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Val Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Rio Durant Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Lando Calrissian Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo L3-37 Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Enfys Nest Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Range Trooper Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Han Solo Wobbler Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Lando Calrissian Wobbler Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Mystery Minis Display Case

• Star Wars: Solo Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack

• Star Wars: Solo Mystery Minis Plush Key Chain Display Case

• Star Wars: Solo Mystery Minis Plush Key Chain Random 6-Pack

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for select Mystery Minis at Target, a Han Solo Pop variants at Walgreens and Target, a Dryden Gangster Pop at Target, a flocked version of Chewbacca at BoxLunch, Tobias Beckett at Walmart, Dryden Voss at FYE, a Lando Calrissian variant at Hot Topic, Mudtrooper at the Funko Shop, and a selection of Dorbz at the Disney Store.

All of these figures should ship / hit retailers sometime in April – possibly as early as April 13th – so get those pre-orders now. Again, the entire standard lineup of Solo: A Star Wars Story Funko Pop figures can be found here.

Funko’s decision to drop their entire Solo: A Star Wars Story line early may have been prompted by several big Hasbro releases that arrived today. Those releases include the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon, the first wave of Black Series figures, and a Han Solo Landspeeder vehicle set.

Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters May 25th, 2018.

