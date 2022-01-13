Funko Valentine’s Day 2022: Star Wars Pops and Villainous Creatures Figure Pre-Orders are Live

Funko had a hit on their hands last year with the debut of their Star Wars Valentine’s Day Pop figures in pink, so they’re back at it again for Valentine’s Day 2022. Naturally, they’ve gone bigger this time around with the launch of new Star Wars Pops and a collection of bizarre but adorable figures featuring villainous creatures with weapons.

The Star Wars collection of Valentine’s Day Funko Pops leans heavily on the Mandalorian Disney+ series with figures of Mando, Grogu, Luke Skywalker with Grogu, and Ahsoka Tano holding Valentine’s cards, heart-shaped candy boxes, and the like. Pre-orders for all of these Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. A variant of the Valentines Day Mando Pop figure holding Grogu is a Target exclusive that you can order right here. An exclusive Valentine’s Day Pop figure of Bo-Katan Kryze will be heading to the Funko Shop in the near future.

Unfortunately, it looks as though these Star Wars Funko Pops won’t ship in time for Valentine’s Day gift-giving, which isn’t surprising given the supply chain issues that everyone is experiencing lately. The same is true for the Villainous Valentines figures below.

As noted, the Villainous Valentine’s collection is all about adorable creatures that crave violence and mayhem. Like a cute little lamb with a grenade, a doe-eyed bird with a bazooka, and a lion with dynamite. There’s also a raccoon with an axe, though Rocket Raccoon has taught us that trash pandas can be especially deadly with weapons thanks to their tiny people hands.

Funko’s Villainous Valentine’s collection includes vinyl figures, plush, Loungefly bags, and Valentine’s Day cards. A breakdown of the wave is available below, and you can pre-order the entire collection here at Entertainment Earth now. A BoxLunch exclusive villainous squirrel figure should be available to pre-order here soon.