Star Wars: ‘Solo’ Cast Member Claims Director Change-Up Was Handled With “Warmth and Generosity”

The upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters in just over five months, yet audiences patiently wait to see a single official image or teaser for the film, making fans quite apprehensive about what to expect from the picture. While some fans base their anxiety about the film on the replacement of original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller by Ron Howard, cast member Phoebe Waller-Bridge had nothing but positive things to say about the director and her experience on the film.

“The handover there was done with such warmth and generosity from everybody, and Ron’s just a master at his craft; he’s going to make a beautiful film out of it,” the actress told IGN. “You just really trust him and it was just really exciting to work with him. I mean, it would’ve been exciting to just pass him in a corridor, let alone for him to be parachuted in to the film you’re working on.”

Much like many of the other details surrounding the film, little is known about Waller-Bridge’s character, with rumors pointing towards her performance being similar to Alan Tudyk’s on Rogue One of a CGI droid.

Howard joined the production in July, with the film reportedly having only a few weeks left of shooting. The filmmaker was also tasked with helming the film’s reshoots, which didn’t wrap up until last November. The question remains of how much of the original film was replaced by Howard’s vision of the smuggler’s origin story.

“We’d done some really, really great stuff with Chris and Phil that everyone was really thrilled with, and I think a lot of that will still be in it,” Waller-Bridge pointed out.

Last week, co-star Donald Glover echoed Waller-Bridge’s sentiments and shared his confidence in the project.

“It didn’t really,” Glover confessed at the Television Critics Association press event about how Howard’s involvement changed the film. “I think we were never faced with anything like that and he did a good job of coming in and didn’t want us to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to be comfortable with our vision.”

Another highly-anticipated film this year, Deadpool 2, had its release date bumped closer to Solo‘s, raising speculation that Disney thinks the film will be a disappointment and hopes that Deadpool‘s release could take the pressure off the studio.

We’ll find out for ourselves when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

[H/T IGN]