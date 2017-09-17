Paul Bettany Already Done Filming On ‘Han Solo’

If it seems like it was just a couple weeks ago when Paul Bettany was announced to have joined the cast of the latest Star Wars spinoff movie, that’s because it was! But the actor has already finished filming for his mysterious role.

Director Ron Howard posted a photo to social media thanking the actor for joining the Untitled Han Solo Movie.

Had to say goodbye to my friend @Paul_Bettany today. Another terrific performance from a world class talent. pic.twitter.com/6jkNKQNQZZ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 16, 2017

When Bettany joined the cast, he was rumored to be replacing Michael K. Williams, who had been cut from the movie after he scheduling conflicts prevented him from attending reshoots.

There have since been conflicting reports; Williams was originally playing a motion capture performance of an alien, but Bettany’s character is distinctly human. Since then, it’s been rumored that Bettany would be replacing Williams’ character, with the two serving similar functions in the story.

Howard has worked with Bettany before. The actor starred alongside Russell Crowe in the Academy Award-winning film A Beautiful Mind, and also played one of the villains in The Da Vinci Code.

The Untitled Han Solo Movie is not the only major franchise Bettany is participating in — the actor is also starring as The Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, reprising the role from Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War.

The Han Solo spinoff is set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

