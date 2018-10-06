NYCC 2018: New ‘Star Wars’ Toys From Hasbro Are Up For Pre-Order

Yesterday, Hasbro revealed new Star Wars toys at New York Comic-Con 2018 that include Black Series figures, The Vintage Collection figures, Force FX Lightsabers, Force Link, and more. Today, many of those toys are up for pre-order, and the very first place you can get them is via the links below.

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Maul Force FX Lightsaber – $174.99 / Ships January 2019: “If you agree with Darth Maul that two blades are better than one, this Star Wars The Black Series Darth Maul Force FX Lightsaber is for you! Modeled after the Sith Lord’s weapon in The Phantom Menace, it’s an authentic replica of Maul’s iconic red-bladed lightsaber. With a real metal hilt and a clear display stand, it’s a fantastic collectible that’s perfect for cosplay, too. Buy two and connect them to form Darth Maul’s full double-bladed lightsaber! Requires 3x “AA” batteries, not included.”

Star Wars The Black Series Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber -$174.99 / Ships January 2019: “Fashioned after Mace Windu’s lightsaber in Revenge of the Sith, the Star Wars The Black Series Mace Windu Episode III Force FX Lightsaber is a movie-true reproduction of the Jedi Master’s iconic purple weapon. The authentic prop replica includes a real metal hilt and a clear display stand for ultimate collectability. It’s an awesome collectible that’s perfect for cosplay, too! Requires 3 “AA” batteries, not included.”

Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode I Force FX Lightsaber – $174.99 / Ships January 2019: “The Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode I Force FX Lightsaber is modeled after Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi’s “elegant weapon for a more civilized age” in The Phantom Menace. A true-to-story rendering of his glowing blue lightsaber, this authentically designed prop replica is enhanced by a real metal hilt and a clear display stand for ultimate collectability. It’s an awesome collectible that’s perfect for cosplay, too! Requires 3 “AA” batteries, not included.”

Star Wars Vintage Collection Rey Jedi Training Action Figure – $13.99 / Ships November 2018: “Imagine recreating iconic moments from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. You can realize that dream with this Star Wars The Vintage Collection Rey (Jedi Training) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive Figure that features premium deco across multiple points of articulation and a design inspired by the blockbuster film! The Jakku scavenger turned Jedi comes with a blaster, a lightsaber, and a cloak.”

Star Wars Force Link Resistance A-wing Fighter (Exclusive) – $29.99 / Ships November 2018: “Check out this sensational Star Wars Force Link Resistance A-Wing Fighter – Exclusive from Hasbro. You can activate battle and flying sound effects with your Force Link 2.0 band (sold separately), and the rockets really fire when you activate the buttons on the side of the ship. The vehicle features projectile-firing capacities, so when you load the included projectiles, you can fire away! Also, when you pick up the Resistance Pilot figure, you’re able to activate authentic phrases and sounds. The cockpit opens to load the figure, and with Force Link 2.0, you or your kids control the Star Wars action. May the Force be with you! Vehicle, figure, accessory, 2 projectiles, and instructions included.”

Star Wars Solo C-3PO and R2-D2 Action Figures (Exclusive) – $15.99 / Ships November 2018: “Bring the galaxy to life with the Force Link 2.0 wearable technology to activate the sounds and phrases in Force Link 2.0 figures, accessories, vehicles, and playsets, plus activate multiple figures to hear interactions and responses between iconic characters. With Force Link 2.0 (sold separately), you can bring your favorite Star Wars adventures to life! This incredible Star Wars Solo Force Link 2.0 C-3PO and R2-D2 Action Figures – Exclusive includes wonderful 3 3/4-inch scale R2-D2 and C-3PO action figures with fun accessories and instructions. Don’t miss it!”

One more Hasbro item from the Star Wars collection is set to arrive today, October 5th, at 5pm EST (UPDATE: It’s the Vintage Collection Elite Clone Trooper Figure). When it does arrive, you’ll find it right here along with all of the Star Wars toys mentioned above. In that link you will also find additional Hasbro NYCC 2018 releases in the Transformers and Marvel lines.

