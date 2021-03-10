Hasbro Star Wars, Transformers, and Ghostbusters Walmart Exclusives Release Date Revealed

Walmart has launched a timer that counts down to the launch of a wave of Hasbro exclusives in the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, The Real Ghostbusters, and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy lines. Mark your calendar for March 15th, and hit this Walmart link just before 10am PST / 1pm EST. Here's a taste of what to expect...

Details on the products that will be released in the The Real Ghostbusters and Transformers: War for Cyberton Trilogy lines are unclear, but we have a pretty good idea about what you can expect in the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection lineup.

Back in January, Hasbro launched a wave of figures in the Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection lines that celebrated the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. They also revealed that three Vintage Collection exclusives would hit Walmart at some point in 2021 - Paploo, Princess Leia (Endor), and an AT-ST driver. Considering that Walmart used Paploo and the AT-ST driver in their countdown timer, it's a pretty safe bet that these three figures are dropping on March 15th. You can take a closer look at them in our gallery from the initial 50th anniversary launch.

Hasbro's official description for Paploo applies to all of the figures:

"Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy and featuring original Kenner branding. Inspired by the original 96 figures produced by Kenner, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH PAPLOO Figure is presented on a STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION cardback for the first time and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail and multiple points of articulation, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections."

