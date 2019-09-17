Here’s What the Star Wars Movies Will Look Like on Disney+

With Disney+ getting an early release in the Netherlands, some of the most popular movies and series on the service are getting some early news breaks. The latest of these is a small but interesting piece of trivia: what the Star Wars movies — or at least the Skywalker Saga installments — will look like when they are all lined up in order on Disney+ screens. The images, which you can see below thanks to a fan on Reddit, may well change again soon, given that thumbnails like this tend to change often on services like iTunes and Vudu — but for now, each of the images features the central characters in iconic scenes from the film, with some larger background elements including giant, disembodied heads of major characters.

Each installment is also fairly monochromatic, with the movie having its own color. This is a fairly common theme for how Disney does big franchise movie covers, with a recent change to the look of the Pixar Cars movies on Vudu reflecting a similar aesthetic.

A fan who has already used the Disney+ experience on the franchise also notes that there is also no 20th Century Fox fanfare on any movies except for A New Hope, so it’s basically the digital HD releases that came out in 2015. The removal of the Fox fanfare on those releases was unpopular with fans, and some had hoped that with Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the decision might be reversed.

(Fun fact: as one fan pointed out in the comments, the nature of these covers results in Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) appearing three times on the cover of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

There is, of course, no guarantee that the full Star Wars series will be made available on day one to U.S. subscribers, since there are other streaming deals in place for some of the films. Disney has said that while they will make as much available as possible, they will not go out to buy rights back when they can instead just wait for deals to lapse.

Disney+ will also have Star Wars television series, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian on day one: Other upcoming Star Wars shows include one starring Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The model is expected to be a big hit with consumers, and a recent study suggested that Disney will be a major player in the streaming wars right out of the gate, and might have as many as 82 million subscribers in five years.

