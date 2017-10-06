Hot Toys Launches a Boba Fett Figure From the Infamous ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’

The 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special is notorious for being a train wreck, but if there were a bright spot amidst the disaster, it was the animated sequence that introduced Boba Fett. In a surprising move, Hot Toys has released a sixth-scale Boba Fett figure based on that unfortunate first appearance, and it actually looks very cool.

The Boba Fett (Animation Version) figure includes blue-and-yellow Mandolorian armor, a twin-pronged electropole, a blaster pistol, and his iconic jetpack. You can add this unique Hot Toys figure to your collection by pre-ordering it here for $235 while supplies last. The full list of features includes:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Boba Fett in Star Wars Holiday Special.

• Finely crafted blue-colored Boba Fett’s Mandolorian helmet with articulated rangefinder

• Body with over 30 points of articulations

• Approximately 30cm tall

• Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons

• One (1) left hand for holding electropole



Costume:

• One (1) Boba Fett blue and yellow color Mandolorian armor

• One (1) gray flight suit

• One (1) brown and orange colored cape

• One (1) blue belt with pouches

• One (1) brown blaster pistol holster

• One (1) pair of blue gauntlets

• One (1) pair of yellow knee guards

• One (1) pair of blue and gray boots



Weapons:

• One (1) electropole

• One (1) blaster pistol



Accessories:

• One (1) blue and yellow jetpack

• Hexagonal bounty hunter themed figure stand with Boba Fett’s nameplate