‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Patrol Trooper Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys

Hot Toys continues their 1/6th scale figure lineup for Solo: A Star Wars Story with the newly introduced Patrol Trooper. In fact, it’s the first non-Han Solo figure to be released thus far. Clearly, Hot Toys is going for a slow burn leading up to more interesting figures like Lando Calrissian and Enfys Nest.

Still, the Patrol Trooper figure is wonderfully executed, and it comes complete with a blaster pistol, baton, interchangeable hands, and a specially designed figure stand. If you’re interested in adding it to your collection, the Hot Toys MMS494 Solo: A Star Wars Story 1/6th scale Patrol Trooper collectible figure will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, June 8th. The full list of features can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Patrol Trooper in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Newly designed Patrol Trooper helmet with mechanical details

Specially applied white colored painting on armor with weathering effect

Approximately 30.5cm tall

Body with over 25 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable white-colored gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fist

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons

One (1) gesturing left hand

Costume:

One (1) newly designed and finely crafted Patrol Trooper white-colored chest armor with weathering effect

One (1) black-colored under-suit with white-colored armors

One (1) black-colored Patrol Trooper belt

One (1) pair of black-colored pants with white strip

One (1) pair of white-colored armored boots with weathering effect

Weapon:

One (1) pistol

One (1) baton

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand with movie name, character nameplate and graphic card

On a related note, the 6-Inch Swoop Bike Vehicle with Enfys Nest figure is arguably the coolest Star Wars The Black Series figure Hasbro developed for Solo: A Star Wars Story. If you’ve been dying to add it to your collection, you can finally pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for July.

In other Star Wars The Black Series news, Admiral Piett finally got a 6-inch The Black Series figure from Hasbro. The figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive, and you can grab one right here while supplies last.

Fans have been waiting for an Admiral Piett Black Series figure for quite some time. Sure, figures of Imperial officers might not be as exciting as bounty hunters, Jedis, and droids, but Piett is someone that people can relate to. He was just a guy that wanted to do his job without getting choked to death by his terrifying boss. With that in mind, jump on this figure while you can.

