Here’s How the Avengers Are Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars is fun no matter who you’re with, but it becomes even better when some Avengers join the festivities.

As Solo: A Star Wars Story approaches theaters, fans will get to see how Han Solo and Chewbacca first met to guide the Millennium Falcon to epic adventures, and the official Star Wars account celebrated by asking fans who their co-pilot would be. The Marvel Cinematic Universe answered the call with several options, and all of them would definitely make for an entertaining movie.

“We’re putting together a crew for #StarWarsDay. Don’t fly Solo. Tell us who’s your co-pilot! #HanSolo”

First, the whole Avengers crew from Infinity War responded with that epic image from the trailers, saying, “We’re in! Can we have more than one co-pilot? #StarWarsDay.” We’re pretty sure the answer is yes on that one right?

Thor has a nomination for the role as well, which includes Rocket Raccoon and Groot. “This rabbit makes for a worthy co-pilot. #StarWarsDay”. To be fair though, he’s not a rabbit Thor.

They’re a bit smaller than the rabbit and Groot, but Ant-Man and The Wasp are game for the co-pilot spot as well. “Real co-pilots. Not actual size. Count us in. #StarWarsDay”

Don’t forget about Wakanda though, as Black Panther and Shuri would make excellent co-pilots. “Co-pilot royalty. Wakanda Forever. #StarWarsDay”

The Marvel crew had one more nomination in the form of Captain America, who says “Co-pilots til the end of the line. #StarWarsDay.”

You can see the full exchange above.

As amazing as a Star Wars Marvel mash-up is to envision, we think Chewbacca’s got things covered, though if we’re being honest, we would love to see the Porgs invade the world of the MCU. Can you imagine if Falcon traded in Redwing for an armored Porg?

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

