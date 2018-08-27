Put an 8-Foot Inflatable ‘Star Wars’ AT-M6 Gorrilla Walker on Your Lawn This Christmas

The neighbors will have a hard time competing with your Christmas display this year if you have an 8-foot, inflatable Star Wars AT-M6 Gorilla Walker in a Santa hat looming over your lawn.

Ordinarily, we would say that August is a bit too early to get into Christmas decorations, but the fact is that this epic Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi AT-M6 is currently backordered on The Home Depot website for $149 with the next batch expected on September 17th. If you want it, you should get in line now because they might be hard to find during the holiday season. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until it ships. You can place an order right here with free shipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description reads:

“Make a singular statement with this giant Airblown Inflatable Gorilla Walker decked out in a Santa hat. Delight children and adults alike with this Star Wars holiday decoration that self-inflates in seconds and includes energy-efficient LED lighting for nighttime visibility. No assembly required. Plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold.”

Now, if want to keep the Star Wars theme going with a Christmas gift that will blow minds, look no further than the new 75222 Betrayal at Cloud City LEGO set. The set clocks in at 2812 pieces and includes an astounding 18 minifigures and 2 droids. There’s also four sections that will allow you to recreate scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The set will be available to the general public for $349.99 starting on October 1st, but VIPs can purchase it right here starting on September 13th. Signing up is easy (and free) so there’s no reason to wait for the general release. The same goes for the epic Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set which is available to order for VIPs right now ahead of a September 1st launch.

Betrayal at Cloud City includes a landing platform complete with Boba Fett’s Slave I, a landing platform for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car, promenade for Stormtrooper battles, a dining room with seating for 5 minifigures, a garbage processing room with incinerator, carbon freeze chamber with Han Solo carbonite freezing action, an interrogation chamber, and a prison cell. Naturally, there’s also a balcony for dramatic, plot-twisting Luke vs. Vader lightsaber duels.

The figure lineup includes Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in Bespin outfits, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, Lobot, 2 Cloud City Guards, 2 Cloud Car Pilots, Leia and Han in Hoth outfits, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, 2 Stormtroopers and an Ugnaught, plus R2-D2 and an IG-88 droid.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

[h/t GeekAlerts]