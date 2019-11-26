Instant Pot Cooks Up Some Star Wars for the Holidays

Instant Pot pressure cookers have been a real go-to holiday gift for the past few years, and no Instant Pot is more giftable than the exclusive Star Wars versions that just hit Williams Sonoma. The collection comes in five special edition styles: Darth Vader, R2-D2, Chewbacca, and Stormtrooper.

Most of the Star Wars Instant Pots are 6-Qt Duo models, though they’ve made the BB-8 version a 3-Qt Mini and the Chewbacca version a larger 8-Qt model, which was a nice touch. You can order them all right here for $79.95 to $119.95. Inside that link you’ll also find the wildly expensive Star Wars Le Cruset stoneware designs they released earlier this year. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to Star Wars up your kitchen without spending a fortune. Most of them can be found here. If you don’t want to pay the Star Wars Instant Pot premium, you can find a whole bunch of standard models on sale right here.

In other Star Wars news, the first official products featuring Baby Yoda aka “The Child” from The Mandalorian Disney+ series arrived in the form of some very simple t-shirt designs last week. Earlier today, several new shirt designs were released along with some accessories like phone cases, mugs, and bags.You’ll find the majority of the new Baby Yoda releases here at shopDisney. You’ll also find the shirts here at BoxLunch and here on Amazon.

Naturally, everyone is wondering when Disney and Lucasfilm will start releasing the hot ticket items like plush toys and Funko Pops. Odds are we’ll see some of these items arrive before Christmas, so keep tabs on our Gear section. We’ll let you know as soon as these products become available.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.