John Boyega Kicks Off His Final Star Wars Press Tour

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is less than one month from hitting theaters everywhere, which means it’s time for the film’s cast to begin their big press tour. Since this movie is the final installment to the Skywalker Saga, it’s expected to be the last round for many of the actors, including John Boyega. Boyega first appeared as the stormtrooper-turned-rebel in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and according to his latest Instagram post, he has officially begun his final Star Wars press tour. The actor made his first official TV appearance to promote the new movie today on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“Sliding into my LAST @starwars press tour like… Big thanks to @kellyripa and @ryanseacrest for helping me kick it off,” he wrote.

In addition to Boyega, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.