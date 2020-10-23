Kanye West Name Drops Anakin and Obi-Wan in New Song

✖

UFC fans were floored by the amazing knockout Joaquin Buckley handed to Impa Kasanganay during UFC's Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen, which spawned a number of reaction videos and GIFS on social media right after. It all came down to a perfectly timed spin kick, which knocked Kasanganay out, and Kanye West was one of the many who couldn't stop thinking about the epic moment. That's why West decided to create a new theme song for the knockout, and he even managed to fit in some Star Wars references about 25% of the way through the song. The references include Obi-Wan and Anakin, and you check them out below.

At the 36 second clip, the video shows the fight between Anakin and Obi-Wan from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and over that scene West raps "though I know you think Obi-Wan getting tired now, Don't jump Anakin I've got the higher ground."

There's a lot more to the song, which clocks in at 2 minutes and 20 seconds, and you can watch the whole thing above.

"THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH"

As for the fight that inspired the song, we've seen lots of KOs before, but not quite like this, as during the fight Kasanganay managed to catch a kick from Buckley. He held onto Buckley's heel, and that turned out to be a huge mistake, as Buckley then got his balance with his other foot and then launched into a beautiful spin kick that hit Kasanganay right in the face.

The kick sent him down to the ground hard, and after that, the fight was over. Many were calling it one of the best knockouts in UFC history, and some said it was hands down the best. Others were just saying that Dana White should have delivered the $50,000 bonus to Buckley right then, because that was amazing, and you can check out the knockout above.