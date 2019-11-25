Kevin Smith Reacts To Silent Bob Appearing In New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Special Look

Since the director’s first movie debuted, filmmaker Kevin Smith has had a strong bond with Star Wars. Be it the countless references in his own movies (including his most recent) to casually talking about it when a new trailer or film is announced, Smith has been dedicated to that galaxy far, far away since it arrived in 1977. Despite all of that, it still came as a surprise to fans and Smith alike when his character Silent Bob appeared in a newly released 40 Year retrospective first look about the entire franchise ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Sandwiched between clips of other Star Wars obsessive media like How I Meet Your Mother and Family Guy, a clip from Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back of his character igniting his “Blunt Saber” appears. The director took to Twitter to react to his inclusion in the video (the full video of which you can find in the player above, with Smith’s clip falling at the :57 mark). Poking fun at himself and his previous health scares, Smith wrote:

“The Star Wars saga made such an impact in my life and work that I was already emotional watching this video BEFORE Blunt Saber-wielding Silent Bob popped up! The 7 year old Kev’s mind would be blown! The 49 year old Kev’s heart is ready to explode (and not from bad cholesterols)!”

This isn’t Smith’s only Star Wars centric journey in recent years, as the director was previously invited to the set of The Rise of Skywalker.

“They make you sign so many nondisclosure agreements that if I said anything, somebody with a lightsaber would pop out and cut my hand off,” Smith told Good Morning America. “But I do want to say this… number one, J.J. is doing the lord’s work. This movie looks fantastic. It’s a year away, but man it looks fantastic. I wept on set because I saw somebody give a career best performance, somebody I’ve seen in these movies before. I rolled a tear, it was so darn powerful.”

“Biggest set I’ve ever seen in my life. The dude’s not directing a movie, it’s like he’s directing a small country. The thing is so massive. I sat there for a week and watched two scenes get filmed. One of them was absolutely amazing. I heard plot details and stuff, movie is going to be fantastic.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.