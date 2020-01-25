I Got Kicked Out of Space Force Meme Draws Hilarious Star Trek and Star Wars Related Responses

The United States Space Force has been the subject of a lot of viral social media activity as of late. Earlier this month the first look at the uniforms for the newest branch of the United States Armed Forces made the rounds as people questioned the use of camouflage rather than something more space-oriented. Then, on Friday President Donald Trump revealed the official insignia for the United States Space Force and it quickly prompted comparisons to the Starfleet logo from Star Trek. Now, though, people on social media have found another way to have a bit of fun with Space Force: hilarious “I Got Kicked Out of Space Force” memes featuring Star Trek and Star Wars.

On Twitter, users have been sharing their best hilarious reasons that they were “kicked out” of Space Force with many of them featuring pictures and GIFs from various pockets of the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises. There’s everything from getting into trouble for Force choking people to the biggest trouble of all, tribbles, as people poke a bit of fun at the military branch.

While the Star Wars reasons are hilarious, the Star Trek ones have become something of par for the course when it comes to online discussions about the United States Space Force. In addition to the logo looking an awful lot like the Starfleet logo, there’s also been some other interesting Star Trek similarities. Earlier this year, one it was announced that the 14th Air Force unit was being transferred from the Air Force to the Space Force and was being renamed Space Operations Command, SPOC for short. Sounds quite a bit like Leonard Nimoy’s Vulcan character from the original series, Spock.

As for the most recent Star Trek similarities via the official Space Force insignia, the military branch recently released a statement explaining the origin of the insignia.

“The official U.S. Space Force seal was unveiled January 24, 2020 by the President. The creation of the U.S. Space Force seal pays tribute to the newest Armed Service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. The U.S. Space Force seal honors the Department of the Air Force’s proud history and long-standing record of providing the best space capabilities in the world. The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961. Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems.”

Still, people on Twitter are having a great time with their memes and you can read on for some of our favorites.

