Laura Dern Explains Her Relationship With Baby Yoda: “It’s Not Inappropriate”

Laura Dern is at is again! The beloved actor is currently in the spotlight this awards season for her roles in Marriage Story and Little Women, but she has also been making headlines over a hilarious comment she made a while back about 2019’s breakthrough star: Baby Yoda. Dern claimed she saw Baby Yoda at a basketball game, and the Internet couldn’t get enough of this bizarre proclamation. People were guessing what she possibly could have meant. Did she think the original interviewer was asking about Timothée Chalamet, who she actually saw at a basketball game? Was she just making a weird joke? Was Baby Yoda really hanging out and watching some b-ball? In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Larua Dern clarified her comments by hilariously hinting that she’s romantically involved with Baby Yoda.

“There can be a frenzy when people are friends or have some kind of relationship and people wanna wonder, you know?” Dern teased in the clip.

“Is there a chance this is anything?” Colbert asked.

“I mean, he’s a baby, he’s a 50-year-old baby, so it’s not inappropriate,” Dern explained. “I said to my friends, the next man I’m gonna be with I want him to be incredibly wise, great sense of humor… I don’t mind being the taller one! I didn’t mention green, but somehow, you never know what you’re gonna get.”

Dern replied to The Late Show‘s tweet with, “Always,” which she, of course, says in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

You can check out some of the hilarious responses to the video in this Twitter Moment.

Baby Yoda will be seen again in the second season of The Mandalorian, which is expected to premiere in the fall. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

You can currently catch Laura Dern on the big screen in Little Women and on Netflix in Marriage Story. The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

