Save $60 on LEGO’s Huge Betrayal at Cloud City Star Wars Set

The recently released 75222 Betrayal at Cloud City LEGO set clocks in at 2812 pieces and includes an astounding 18 minifigures and 2 droids. There’s also four sections that will allow you to recreate scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Ordinarily, it would set you back a whopping $349.99, but you can get it at Walmart right now for $289.99 with free fast shipping. The set was also available with the discount on Amazon, but sold out quickly. Grab one at Walmart before they’re gone as well.

Betrayal at Cloud City includes a landing platform complete with Boba Fett’s Slave I, a landing platform for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car, promenade for Stormtrooper battles, a dining room with seating for 5 minifigures, a garbage processing room with incinerator, carbon freeze chamber with Han Solo carbonite freezing action, an interrogation chamber, and a prison cell. Naturally, there’s also a balcony for dramatic, plot-twisting Luke vs. Vader lightsaber duels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The figure lineup includes Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in Bespin outfits, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, Lobot, 2 Cloud City Guards, 2 Cloud Car Pilots, Leia and Han in Hoth outfits, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, 2 Stormtroopers and an Ugnaught, plus R2-D2 and an IG-88 droid.

The official lineup of features reads:

Section 1 features a landing platform with a sliding entrance door and Boba Fett’s Slave I ship with an opening minifigure cockpit, movable wings and space underneath to store the Han in carbonite element.

Section 2 features a dining room with a table, seats for 5 minifigures and a decorative Cloud City micro build; lounge with a transparent sculpture and 2 chairs; garbage processing room with an incinerator, conveyor belt and a deactivated IG-class droid; and a promenade with tree sculpture, mural relief and opening doorways leading to other parts of the model.

Section 3 features a sensor balcony with railing and swing-out function, plus a maintenance cabin with opening round window for epic Lightsaber duels, plus a carbon freeze chamber with lever-activated ‘freeze’ function.

Section 4 features a dark-red corridor leading to the interrogation chamber with a turning interrogation chair, plus a prison cell, hangar with a secret trapdoor and tool & weapon rack, and space for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car with opening minifigure cockpits and 2 stud shooters.

Weapons include Han’s blaster pistol, Chewbacca’s bowcaster, Luke’s Lightsaber, Vader’s Lightsaber, Boba Fett’s blaster rifle, IG-88’s blaster rifle, 5 blaster pistols and 4 blasters.

Accessory elements include a wrench, handcuffs and Lobot’s cybernetic band.

Pull the carbon freeze chamber lever to pretend freeze Han in carbonite!

Cloud City measures over 6″ (16cm) high, 22″ (58cm) wide and 22″ (56cm) deep.

Slave I measures over 4″ (11cm) high, 7″ (19cm) long and 7″ (18cm) wide.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.