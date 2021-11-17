LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST and Snowtrooper Battle Pack Sets Revealed

As part of the ongoing Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty campaign, LEGO has revealed that they will be traveling to Hoth for two new sets that are set for release on January 1st, 2022. These sets include the 75322 Hoth AT-ST and the 75320 Snowtrooper Battle Pack, and it’s no coincidence that they are debuting shortly after the Ultimate Collector Series 75313 AT-AT.

The 75322 Hoth AT-ST includes 586 pieces and 3 minifigures: Chewbacca with snow decoration, a Hoth AT-ST Pilot, and Hoth Rebel Trooper. There’s also an Imperial Probe Droid LEGO figure. Features include an opening hatch, a wheel-operated rotating head, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and posable legs. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $49.99 starting at 9pm PST / 12am EST December 31st / January 1st.

The 75320 Snowtrooper Battle Pack includes 105 pieces and 4 minifigures: A Hoth Scout Trooper and 3 Snowtroopers, plus 2 blaster guns, a blaster rifle and blaster pistol. It also includes a buildable Imperial Hoth speeder bike, astud-shooting E-Web heavy repeating blaster, and a snow trench with extra ammunition. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $19.99 starting at 9pm PST / 12am EST December 31st / January 1st.

As noted, the LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT is on the way (6785 pieces), and it’s going to be a must have for collectors. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $799.99 starting at 9pm PST / 12am EST November 25th-26th.