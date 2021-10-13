Star Wars: The Mandalorian Retro Bring Home the Bounty Figure Pre-Orders Begin Today

Disney and Lucasfilm have launched their Bring Home the Bounty campaign which will see new Star Wars products released each week through the end of 2021. It’s similar to the Mando Mondays campaign that they launched last year, only the product debuts will take place on Tuesdays. Yesterday, we saw the release of Star Wars K-2SO and Moroff Funko Pop figures along with the reveal of a new wave of 3.75-inch Retro Collection figures from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which will go up for pre-order today, October 13th. Details are available below.

Hasbro’s Retro Collection figures are based on classic Kenner toys from the late ’70s. Each 3.75-inch figure features a vintage design, 6-points of articulation, blasters and other accessories, and a 6-inch x 9-inch classic cardback with a distressed look. The new wave will include The Mandalorian, Boba Fett (Morak), the Armorer, Bo-Katan Kryze, an Imperial Death Trooper, and Ahsoka Tano.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Retro Collection wave will be available starting today, October 13th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. You will be able to find them right here at Entertainment Earth at that time. UPDATE: Also available here on Amazon. A figure assortment should also be available for collectors at launch.

While you wait, you might want to check out the Carbonized Vintage Collection exclusives that Walmart released as part of their Collector Con / NYCC 2021 event last week. The lineup includes The Armorer, Moff Gideon, Incinerator Trooper, and Shoretrooper figures. Details about all of the Collector Con releases can be found right here.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+ now. The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.