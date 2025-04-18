LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Security Droid Set Unveiled For Celebration Japan 2025

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 kicks off today, April 18th, and a new LEGO set is part of a huge wave of new merch that will be available to fans in the U.S.. Specifically, the LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Security Droid (75434) set is launching based on the character’s appearance in Star Wars: Andor Season 2.

The K-2SO set includes 845 pieces and measures over 15.5 in. (40 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep and 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide when complete, and features a moveable head and arms. It also comes with an info plaque and standard-size K-2SO LEGO figure. Pre-orders are live starting today right here at LEGO priced at $89.99 with an August 1st release date. Note that this set follows the 9 new releases that are on the way for Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2025. You can find details on all of those new sets here.

“This year at Star Wars Celebration in Japan between April 18th-20th, LEGO Star Wars fans can visit a more than 220 SqM (2368 SqFt) booth filled with unique experiences including a display of the new sets ahead of hitting shelves globally. Attendees can also take part of Q&A sessions with members of the LEGO Star Wars design team. The booth will bring iconic scenes from the big screen to fans in LEGO brick form, with photo opportunities, exclusive giveaways, and special announcements. At the LEGO pop up store, fans will be able to get their hands on the new LEGO Star Wars Brick-Built Star Wars Logo building set and the LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Revenge of the Sith Heroes and Villains sets early, to start building their own adventures inspired by the Star Wars galaxy.”

“We’re thrilled to unveil our latest LEGO Star Wars collection just in time for May the 4th, offering new and exciting sets for fans. Our talented team have outdone themselves, creating a wide range of models from across the galaxy. There’s something for every fan to enjoy – from the most detailed collector’s items for display to fun, adventurous sets inspired by the galaxy far, far away…. We can’t wait to see LEGO Star Wars fans first impressions at Star Wars Celebration in Japan very soon!” said Mike Ilacqua, Head of Product, LEGO Star Wars Products at the LEGO Group.

