LEGO’s Star Wars UCS Imperial Star Destroyer Set is Available Now

LEGO recently added the 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer from Star Wars: A New Hope to their Ultimate Collectors Series, and it’s appropriately massive at 4,784 pieces (measures 17″ high with stand, 43″ long and 26″ wide – probably the longest set LEGO has ever made). Features include swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, two Imperial minifigures, and an attachable / buildable scale version of the Rebels’ Tantive IV.

LEGO’s Star Wars UCS 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer is available to order right here starting today, September 18th for $699.99 if you’re a LEGO VIP member (you’ll also get double VIP points until September 22nd). A general release will follow on October 1st, but becoming a LEGO VIP is free so there’s no need to wait – especially with the double VIP point deal.

Despite its size, the Imperial Star Destroyer set is dwarfed by the 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon, which is the biggest commercial set LEGO has ever produced at 7541 pieces. It can be ordered here for $799.95, which makes it something of a value when compared to the new Imperial Star Destroyer set. What’s more, the UCS Death Star includes 4016 pieces and is available here for $499.95.

In related news, LEGO recently unveiled the 10267 Creator Expert Gingerbread House for the holidays, and it comes complete with 1477 pieces, three gingerbread family figures, a light-up fireplace, and tons of seasonal touches. Like the Star Destroyer set, it launched today for LEGO VIPs. You can order it right here for $99.99. If you’re looking for simpler LEGO Christmas fun, details on the 2019 crop of LEGO advent calendars can be found below.

LEGO’s advent calendars for the 2019 Christmas season include new spins on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Friends, and City. As always, each set includes 24 surprise builds to uncover between December 1st and the 24th.

At the time of writing, all four calendars are available to order here at Walmart with free 1 or 2 day shipping on orders over $35. You can also grab them on Amazon with free fast shipping for Prime members. All of the calendars are shipping now, and most of them have discounts, so grab them before the holiday rush.

