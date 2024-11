Here’s How to Get a Life-Size ‘Star Wars’ Porg LEGO Set

LEGO has officially unveiled the Star Wars 75230 Porg set, which allows you to build a (roughly) life-size version of the adorable (and tasty) creature from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. If you love Porgs, it will make for a very interesting display piece in your Star Wars collection. If you hate Porgs, you can have fun smashing it apart over and over again. Everybody wins!

Granted, the set clocks in at 811 pieces, so it would require entirely too much effort to repeatedly smash and rebuild for everyone but the biggest LEGO fans / The Last Jedi haters. On the other hand, Porg fans will probably have a lot of fun with this set. In addition to the large scale, it features a mouth that opens and wings that flap when you press the tail. As you will see in the packaging shots below, that functionality has helped LEGO to shift the Porg cute to terrifying ratio slightly towards the latter when compared to the Porgs in the movie.

The full list of features and specs are listed below:

Features authentic detailing, an opening mouth and flapping wings.

Also includes a display stand with decorative fact plaque and an extra porg mini build.

Porg without stand stands over 7″ (19cm) high.

Display stand measures approx. 2″ (6cm) high and 1″ (3cm) deep, and over 4″ (11cm) wide.

If you want to get your hands on the Porg LEGO set, here’s what you need to know: the listing has just gone live at shop.LEGOcom with a fairly reasonable price tag of $69.99. However, you won’t be able to buy it until October 1st – most likely starting at midnight EST. Mark your calendar because this set will be popular.

On a related note, the 75222 Betrayal at Cloud City LEGO set is also slated to arrive on October 1st for $349.99. It clocks in at 2812 pieces and includes an astounding 18 minifigures and 2 droids. There’s also four sections that will allow you to recreate scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

As noted, the set will be available to the general public starting on October 1st, but VIPs can purchase it early. If you’re not a VIP, don’t worry – signing up is easy (and free) so there’s no reason to fight the masses for the set after the wide release.

Betrayal at Cloud City includes a landing platform complete with Boba Fett’s Slave I, a landing platform for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car, promenade for Stormtrooper battles, a dining room with seating for 5 minifigures, a garbage processing room with incinerator, carbon freeze chamber with Han Solo carbonite freezing action, an interrogation chamber, and a prison cell. Naturally, there’s also a balcony for dramatic, plot-twisting Luke vs. Vader lightsaber duels.

The figure lineup includes Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in Bespin outfits, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, Lobot, 2 Cloud City Guards, 2 Cloud Car Pilots, Leia and Han in Hoth outfits, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, 2 Stormtroopers and an Ugnaught, plus R2-D2 and an IG-88 droid.

The official lineup of features reads:

Section 1 features a landing platform with a sliding entrance door and Boba Fett’s Slave I ship with an opening minifigure cockpit, movable wings and space underneath to store the Han in carbonite element.

Section 2 features a dining room with a table, seats for 5 minifigures and a decorative Cloud City micro build; lounge with a transparent sculpture and 2 chairs; garbage processing room with an incinerator, conveyor belt and a deactivated IG-class droid; and a promenade with tree sculpture, mural relief and opening doorways leading to other parts of the model.

Section 3 features a sensor balcony with railing and swing-out function, plus a maintenance cabin with opening round window for epic Lightsaber duels, plus a carbon freeze chamber with lever-activated ‘freeze’ function.

Section 4 features a dark-red corridor leading to the interrogation chamber with a turning interrogation chair, plus a prison cell, hangar with a secret trapdoor and tool & weapon rack, and space for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car with opening minifigure cockpits and 2 stud shooters.

New-for-October-2018 minifigure details include Leia’s red dress, Han’s Corellian blood stripe, Luke’s dark-tan Dagobah outfit, the Ugnaught’s head decoration and the cloud car pilots.

Weapons include Han’s blaster pistol, Chewbacca’s bowcaster, Luke’s Lightsaber, Vader’s Lightsaber, Boba Fett’s blaster rifle, IG-88’s blaster rifle, 5 blaster pistols and 4 blasters.

Accessory elements include a wrench, handcuffs and Lobot’s cybernetic band.

Pull the carbon freeze chamber lever to pretend freeze Han in carbonite!

Cloud City measures over 6″ (16cm) high, 22″ (58cm) wide and 22″ (56cm) deep.

Slave I measures over 4″ (11cm) high, 7″ (19cm) long and 7″ (18cm) wide.

