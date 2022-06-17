ComicBook Nation: Lightyear Review, Game of Thrones Sequel & Microfsoft Showcase

By Kofi Outlaw

The CB Nation crew reviews Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, react to news of Marvel's Wonder Man series, a Game of Thrones Sequel Series, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, and more! We also review Ms. Marvel episode 2, discuss Obi-Wan Episode 5's big Vader and Reva showdown, The Boys Ep 4 the week's biggest DC and Marvel comics!

Here's what we said in our official Lightyear Review by guest-host Charlie Ridgley:

Lightyear could absolutely work as an original title — Toy Story really isn't necessary to make the tale or characters enjoyable. But the connection is used about as perfectly as it could be. There are a few lines that harken back to Buzz's catchphrases in Toy Story, but the story never leans on the adventures in Andy's room. Instead, it offers the chance to unpack a much more interesting version of the deeply human toy that has been in our lives for nearly 30 years. Lightyear aims for infinity and more than delivers, taking us a little further beyond what we'd expected.

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. We are your one-stop spot for ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

