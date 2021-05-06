D23 Magazine Celebrating 50 Years of Lucasfilm With Exclusive Poster

✖

While Star Wars: A New Hope is surely one of the most notable films to have been released by Lucasfilm, the studio existed for years before audiences were whisked to a galaxy far, far away, with this year marking the 50th anniversary of the studio George Lucas created. To honor the occasion, the official Disney twenty-three magazine will include an exclusive poster, featuring artwork honoring many of Lucasfilm's releases from around the world. While Star Wars surely has plenty of representation in the poster, it also includes artwork celebrating Willow, Howard the Duck, and the Indiana Jones series. The magazine is available to D23 Gold Members as a benefit of their membership, with the summer issue expected to arrive by the end of May.

D23 describes the new issue, "In honor of Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary, every issue of the publication will be shipped with a poster created exclusively for D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, featuring stunning poster artwork from every film the studio has made over the past five decades, including rarely seen images from one-sheets around the world."

This year might mark a significant moment for Lucasfilm, but that isn't the only reason Disney fans are excited for the summer, as Disney twenty-three will also dive deep into upcoming projects like Jungle Cruise, Loki, and Cruella.

(Photo: D23)

Other topics in the summer issue include:

Monsters, Inc. is beefing up its workforce, as Ben Feldman joins the team in the hilarious new Disney+ animated series Monsters At Work

Journey to the seaside (with some lovable sea monsters) as star Jacob Tremblay and Luca’s creative team reveal details about the new Pixar film

Behind the Attraction, coming to Disney+, uncovers fascinating facts and surprising stories about Disney park favorites

Walt’s original princess enjoys new adventures with Disneyland’s reimagined Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

It’s a new generation of fun as the Turner & Hooch series arrives on Disney+ with just the right amount of slobber

Star Jeffrey Wright and producer Brad Winderbaum get animated for Marvel Studios’ new colorful series What If…?, coming to Disney+

Regular features including By the Numbers, Character Analysis, and Ask the Walt Disney Archives

You can head to Disney twenty-three's website to learn more about the issue, as well as to become a member.

