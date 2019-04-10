Mark Hamill Admits ‘Star Wars Fatigue’ is Possible

There’s nothing more enjoyable than the wise words of Mark Hamill. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise constantly posts fun, interesting, and clever information on Twitter, and now he’s spreading his wisdom with a recent interview from The Hollywood Reporter. During their conversation, THR asked Hamill about “Star War fatigue,” which has come up more and more since Solo: A Star Wars Story flopped at the box office (by Star Wars standards).

“Yes. Well, I don’t know, I’m not gonna tell them how to run their business, but, is there a possibility of Star Wars fatigue? Yeah, I think there is. I’ve experienced it, to a certain degree,” Hamill explained. “But they never listen to my ideas anyway, who needs ’em?,” he joked.

Solo: A Star Wars Story ended up earning $392,924,807 worldwide, which was pretty abysmal when you compare it to Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s $1,332,539,889. While the reason for the film’s poor performance could be a result of “Star Wars fatigue,” there’s also the possibility that it just wasn’t a story people were particularly interested in seeing. If the rumors are true, Disney is relying on the upcoming Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, to revive interest in the franchise. However, they will probably have plenty of success with Star Wars: Episode IX, considering it will be the last in the Skywalker Saga.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill is still expected to return for Star Wars: Episode IX, presumably as a Force ghost. Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, there is not much information known about the highly-anticipated film, but fans are hoping to learn more during Star Wars Celebration this week.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

