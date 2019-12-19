Mark Hamill Says Alec Guinness “Had the Patience of a Saint” on Original Star Wars Set

✖

In honor of the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the official Star Wars account on Twitter shared a behind-the-scenes video this week that featured some amazing footage of the Skywalker Saga throughout the years. The video opens with Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Alec Guinness (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo) in the Millennium Falcon. Hamill and Ford were being quite silly in the video, clearly having the time of their lives. Hamill recently shared the post and praised Guinness for his patience throughout their on-set shenanigans.

People often ask me: "Was it fun making those movies?" All you need to do is check out the cockpit footage in this clip for the answer. Alec Guinness had the patience of a saint putting up with us. #GalacticGoofballs#StarWars https://t.co/BnuwymhGlE — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 30, 2019

Many people commented on the post:

"Thanks for that pile o'feels, Mark. Just when I think I've processed all of it, here it comes again…," @blumspew wrote.

"Sir Alec was about to give you another light slap," @StevenLasVegan joked.

"I cried watching this. For 42 of my 48 years I have loved Star Wars. Thank you for my childhood, for the memories that will never die. The Force will be with us, always, thanks to you," @FebruaryGrace added.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in the Star Wars franchise.

"I sure hope so," he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. "Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I'm involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you're a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theatres on December 20th.