Mark Hamill Debunks Another Star Wars Rumor on Twitter

Mark Hamill is currently starring in the Child’s Play reboot, but that’s not stopping the legendary actor from posting about his first franchise: Star Wars. Hamill is constantly correcting false rumors about the Star Wars films on Twitter, and fans are always grateful for the clarification. Not only does Hamill frequently debunk rumors, but he does so in the most hilarious ways. His most recent tweet is about whether or not he calls Carrie Fisher by her real name in a scene.

No matter how often this is debunked-it still comes back. The entire scene was dubbed. I said “There she…”- as in “There she (is)” when I saw her. George would never have allowed me to say “Carrie” even if I wanted to as a joke, which I didn’t. It makes no sense. #FalseStory 😩 https://t.co/3mAwkhSJ5F — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 6, 2019

“Still cry EVERY DAMN TIME Han flies in allowing Luke to destroy DS. Now does he really say ‘Carrie!’ when hugging Leia as he deplanes? Sounds like an excited shriek to me. Has this been confirmed?,” @_bwright_ asked.

“No matter how often this is debunked-it still comes back. The entire scene was dubbed. I said ‘There she…’- as in ‘There she (is)’ when I saw her. George would never have allowed me to say ‘Carrie’ even if I wanted to as a joke, which I didn’t. It makes no sense. #FalseStory 😩,” Hamill replied.

Many fans commented on the post:

“We believe you king,” @thorrbruce replied.

“The main reason the interwebs exists is so that you can spend the rest of your natural life repeatedly denying pointless urban legends from 1977. Enjoy,” @HieronymusMcG joked.

“Yeah, but Mark, George Lucas kept the scene with the Stormtrooper hitting his head walking into to control room,” @chuleta1976 pointed out.

“He probably noticed it when it was too late to reshoot it. Even so, it was natural in the context of the chaos in the scene, unlike me accidentally calling the Princess ‘Carrie,’” Hamill answered.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.